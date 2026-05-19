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Read, White and Blue! Summer Reading Kick-off

Read, White and Blue! Summer Reading Kick-off

Register on the first day of Summer Reading for Read, White and Blue! Resource Bank will be in the lobby to distribute bookmarks and treats between 10:00 and 1:00 p.m. Children may then collect a clock sheet to track their reading, and they will be set to earn reading rewards and enjoy a summer of reading and other colorful activities at the library.

Teens and adults may also register for Summer Reading beginning June 1.

Summer reading is free and open to all.

For additional information, please email Theresa at theresaw@dkpl.org or call (815) 756-9568 ext. 3350.

DeKalb Public Library
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Mon, 1 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

DeKalb Public Library
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/
DeKalb Public Library
309 Oak Street
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/