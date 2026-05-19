RCSA presents Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr

Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr

Music by ALAN MENKEN

Lyrics by HOWARD ASHMAN and GLENN SLATER

Book by DOUG WRIGHT

Based on the Hans Christian Andersen story and the Disney film

Music Adapted and Arranged by David Weinstein

Directed by Christina Giorgi

July 24 @ 7 PM

July 25 @ 1 PM & 7 PM

July 26 @ 1 PM - Sensory-Friendly Performance

July 31 @ 7 PM

August 1 @ 1 PM & 7 PM

August 2 @ 1 PM

Adult Tickets are $29,Student Tickets are $14, Members save 30%

(All-in pricing includes $4 Box Office Fee. An $8 Order fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order)

Dive Under the Sea: Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr. Makes a Splash on the RCSA Stage

Get ready to journey beneath the waves in a dazzling, family-friendly adventure as Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr. swims onto the RCSA stage! Bursting with color, heart, and unforgettable music, this beloved tale comes to life through the talents of a vibrant cast of young performers.

This classic Disney title contains all of the songs from the Academy Award winning animated feature film as well as three new songs from the Broadway show. The Little Mermaid Jr. takes place in a magical kingdom beneath the sea, where a beautiful young mermaid named Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. But first, she’ll have to defy her father, the king of the sea, escape the clutches of an evil sea witch and convince a charming prince that she’s the girl with the perfect voice.

Featuring crowd-favorite songs like “Under the Sea,” “Part of Your World,” and “Kiss the Girl,” this production is a joyful celebration of self-discovery, courage, and finding your voice. The 70 -minute Jr. edition is specially designed for young performers, offering a fast-paced, high-energy version of the story that keeps audiences of all ages engaged from start to finish.

Disney The Little Mermaid Jr.

Script, music and all other material © 2011 Disney Broadway Junior and MTI’s Broadway Junior Collection are trademarks of Music Theatre International. All rights reserved.

Recommended: ALL AGES

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*Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

Box Office Fee – A $4 per ticket charge to support the ticketing software.

Order Fee – A $8 per order charge that helps operate and invest back in our historic venue.

Premium Seat Fee - $6 Premium seat fee is based on location/additional leg room and indicated with a light blue color on the seating chart.

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Questions? Contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212; boxoffice@rauecenter.org

Raue Center For The Arts is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts.