Raptors Up Close

Meet our native Illinois birds of prey and learn why they are so important!

Northern Illinois Raptor Rehab & Education will introduce you to several of their animal ambassadors, including a hawk, owls, and falcons. You’ll learn about their basic anatomy, their role in the food chain, and find out how conservation efforts can help protect these magnificent birds.

You will also be able to explore and touch displays of biological artifacts such as wings, tails, pellets, and feather-boards, which include real wing and tail feathers.

Birds will not be free flying; each animal ambassador will be secured and held by a handler during the presentation.

Northern Illinois Raptor Rehab & Education is a non-profit, volunteer-run organization dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of native birds of prey, with the goal of returning healthy birds back to the wild. Through their specialized programs, they aim to inspire a love for wildlife and foster a sense of responsibility towards the environment and its inhabitants.

This program is intended for ages 12 and up. No registration is required.

This event is part of the America 250 initiative, celebrating our nation throughout the year. It is sponsored by the Friends of the DeKalb Public Library.

For additional information, contact Chelsea at chelsear@dkpl.org or (815) 756-9568 ext. 1700.