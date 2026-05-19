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Prairie Monitoring

Prairie Monitoring

Drop in to learn how you can contribute to science and document wildlife in our prairie! Open to all ages, participants may monitor our monarch population, check the snake boards, learn to identify plants, and get inspired by the majestic midwest prairie ecosystem.

RSVP online to receive a reminder email and updates on what’s blooming in our prairie.

Nature At The Confluence
Every week through Aug 05, 2026.
Tuesday: 04:00 PM - 04:45 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Nature At The Confluence
815-200-6910
info@natureattheconfluence.com
https://natureattheconfluence.com

Artist Group Info

julie@natureattheconfluence.com
Nature At The Confluence
306 Dickop Street
South Beloit, Wisconsin 61080
https://natureattheconfluence.com