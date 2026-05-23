Pop-Up @ PAWS Summer Market
Pop-Up @ PAWS Summer Market
Welcome to the first year of Pop-Up @ PAWS Summer Market, a craft market celebrating our beloved companions!!! Free and family-friendly*!! This event will happen on the first Saturday of the month (except for July which is on the 11th) in May through October from 11:00 A.M. - 3 P.M. Lou Is Local 815 (LIL815) is partnering with PAWS Humane Society Rockford for a summer of shopping, sun, and fun!
*No outside pets due to liability. Service dogs are allowed.
Paws Humane Society Rockford
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every 2 months on Saturday through Jun 06, 2026.
Event Supported By
Lou Is Local 815
LouIsLocal815@gmail.com
Paws Humane Society Rockford
7282 N. Cherryvale Mall Dr.Rockford, Illinois 61112