Welcome to the first year of Pop-Up @ PAWS Summer Market, a craft market celebrating our beloved companions!!! Free and family-friendly*!! This event will happen on the first Saturday of the month (except for July which is on the 11th) in May through October from 11:00 A.M. - 3 P.M. Lou Is Local 815 (LIL815) is partnering with PAWS Humane Society Rockford for a summer of shopping, sun, and fun!

*No outside pets due to liability. Service dogs are allowed.