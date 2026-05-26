Paint the Sky: A Fireworks Art Workshop
Paint the Sky: A Fireworks Art Workshop
Get ready to make some fireworks — on paper! In this hands-on art workshop, participants will create their own dazzling fireworks display using salt, glue, and watercolors. It's a simple and magical technique that produces stunning results and is perfect for celebrating the Fourth of July. This free program is geared toward ages 5 and up. All materials will be provided, and each participant will receive a glow stick bracelet to take home.
Putnam County Public Library District
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026
Putnam County Public Library District
214 S. McCoy St.Granville, Illinois 61326
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org