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Open Mic Night

Open Mic Night

🎤 Free Open Mic Night – May 21!

Have a story, a song, a poem, or a joke you’ve been dying to share? Come take the stage at Raue Center for an evening of storytelling, stand-up comedy, poetry, and music!

🗓 Thursday, May 21, 2026
⏰ 7:00 PM
🎙 Hosted by Brynn Jeffries
💵 Admission: FREE

✨ Sign up to perform here: https://forms.gle/1PAPx27LbZJwC7Ug9

Space is limited — reserve your spot today! Due to overwhelming interest and limited performance slots, not everyone who signs up will be selected to perform. In an effort to showcase a variety of voices and performance styles, we may prioritize those who haven’t yet taken the stage this season.

Not performing? No problem! Come enjoy the talent, cheer on the performers, and get inspired for next time.

Raue Center for the Arts
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Raue Center For The Arts
815-356-9212
boxoffice@rauecenter.org
www.rauecenter.org
Raue Center for the Arts
26 North Williams Street
Crystal Lake, Illinois 60014