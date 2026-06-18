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Once Upon a Mattress Woodstock Children's Summer Theatre Once Upon a Mattress

Once Upon a Mattress Woodstock Children's Summer Theatre Once Upon a Mattress

This rollicking spin on the classic tale The Princess and the Pea, provides some side-splitting shenanigans. It takes place many moons ago in a far-off place where Queen Aggravain has decreed that no couple can marry until her son, Prince Dauntless, finds a bride. That is, until the “shy” swamp princess, Winnifred, shows up. Will the "shy" Princess Winnifred be able to pass the Sensitivity Test, marry her prince, and help others to the altar?
TICKETS:
$15 Individual performance only (Both prices include fees)
Opening Night Gala Ticket – $35 (For July 10, 2026 performance only)
Join us for the Opening Night Gala at 5:30 PM! Your $35 ticket includes a delicious dinner and admission to the evening’s performance. All proceeds support Woodstock Children's Summer Theatre. Enjoy a great night out while giving back!

Other performances:
Fri, Jul 10, 2026 7:00 PM (Opening night gala)
Sat, Jul 11, 2026 2:00 PM
Sat, Jul 11, 2026 7:00 PM
Sun, Jul 12, 2026 2:00 PM

Woodstock Opera House
15.00
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Jul 12, 2026.
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Ticketagent@woodstockil.gov
Woodstock Opera House
121 Van Buren Street
Woodstock, Illinois 60098
815-338-5300
https://www.woodstockoperahouse.com/