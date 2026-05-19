Night Owl Bike Ride

NEW THIS YEAR!

• This year’s ride will start and end under the Raue Center Marquee!

• Afterparty includes music from Jimmy Marquis, 9:30-11:45: jimmymarquis.com

• Registration includes a drink ticket for the after-party (water, soda, or Miller Lite)

• Non-rider after-party tickets are $10

Date:

Saturday, August 8, 2026

Location:

Williams Street under Raue Center’s Marquee!

Packet Pick-up @ Raue Center

Friday, August 7, 2026 @ location and time TBD

10 am – 1 pm – Saturday, August 8, 2026 @ Raue Center

7:30-8:45 pm Saturday, August 8, 2026 @ Raue Center

Event Timeline:

7:30 pm – On-site Registration Opens (you can pick your packet up during this time as well)

9:00 pm – Long Ride starts (20+/- miles)

9:05 pm – Short Ride starts (10+/- miles)

9:30 pm – After Party begins at Raue Center

11:30 pm – Route closes

Midnight – Party ends

Cost:*

$38 Early Bird ends June 21st

$46 ends August 7th

$55 Day of

Kids (12 & under) $18

After-party ticket $10 (no t-shirt)

*Pricing (includes soft-style t-shirt** and after party)

**After July 1st, t-shirts are limited while supplies last.

Volunteers Wanted!

Be a volunteer! Registration/set-up assistance, Course marshals, and Pace riders are needed. To volunteer, visit our registration page!

Safety is the number one priority for the Night Owl!

Please review these items before coming to the ride:

Helmets are mandatory.

Lights and reflectors are mandatory.

Review the route before you start the ride.

Obey all traffic laws. (Officers may issue citations.)

Carry an ID and cell phone. – A cell phone number for at least one member of your group MUST be on file when you check in.

Bike must be in good condition.

Do not ride more than two abreast.

Please bring a reusable water bottle.

In the event of an emergency during the ride, please call 911

The rest stop is located at Woodscreek Park. Water, restrooms, snacks, and first aid will be available.

Watch our Facebook page for any updates on the ride. There will be no refunds for the ride.

Become a Sponsor!

Show your support for a bike-friendly McHenry County and get exposure with area cyclists and families!

Night Owl is a great opportunity to showcase your business or organization!

All proceeds from the ride support Raue Center For The Arts.

A variety of support packages are available to make this event a success!

Click here for more info on sponsorships or contact Meredith Schaefer Flowers at mschaefer@rauecenter.org

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