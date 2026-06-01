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NIAAA Senior Pop-up Fair

NIAAA Senior Pop-up Fair

NIAAA's Senior Pop-Up fairs are for aging adults, their families and caregivers. Come find resources, services and support in the community.

Unity in the Community Development Center
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Northwestern Illinois Area Agency on Aging (NIAAA)
815-226-4901
info@nwilaaa.org
www.nwilaaa.org

Artist Group Info

jbarnes@nwilaaa.org
Unity in the Community Development Center
2400 N. Rockton Ave
Rockford, Illinois 61108
7792213702
jbarnes@nwilaaa.org