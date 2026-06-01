NIAAA Senior Pop-up Fair
NIAAA Senior Pop-up Fair
NIAAA's Senior Pop-Up fairs are for aging adults, their families and caregivers. Come find resources, services and support in the community.
Unity in the Community Development Center
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Northwestern Illinois Area Agency on Aging (NIAAA)
815-226-4901
info@nwilaaa.org
Artist Group Info
jbarnes@nwilaaa.org
Unity in the Community Development Center
2400 N. Rockton AveRockford, Illinois 61108
7792213702
jbarnes@nwilaaa.org