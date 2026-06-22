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Musical Singo

Musical Singo

Join Us for Musical SINGO at Raue Center!

Raue Center for the Arts is excited to welcome you back for another night of Musical SINGO on June 26 at 7:00 PM, hosted on stage in our cozy Lucy’s setup.

This fun, high-energy event is free and open to all ages—a perfect night out with friends, family, or anyone who loves music and a little friendly competition. Test your musical repertoire with songs from Broadway today, Broadway of yesterday, Off Broadway Hits and Movie Musicals from throughout the years. SINGO is Bingo with songs…. A musical lovers dream!

Seating is limited and this event tends to fill quickly, so we encourage you to RSVP in advance to reserve spots for your group.

While the event is free, donations are appreciated and directly support Raue Center’s mission to bring the arts to all in our community.

You’re welcome to bring your own snacks (please note we are a peanut-free facility to ensure a safe space for all guests). Beverages will be available for purchase at our onstage bar.

RSVP below and save your seat! Be sure to reserve a spot for everyone that will be joining you!

Raue Center for the Arts
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Raue Center For The Arts
815-356-9212
boxoffice@rauecenter.org
www.rauecenter.org
Raue Center for the Arts
26 North Williams Street
Crystal Lake, Illinois 60014