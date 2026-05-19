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Movie Matinee: National Treasure

Movie Matinee: National Treasure

Ever since childhood, Benjamin Franklin Gates has been obsessed with locating the legendary Knights Templar Treasure — the greatest fortune known to man. As he works to find and decipher ancient riddles that will lead him to it, he's relentlessly pursued by a ruthless enemy who wants the riches for himself. Now in a race against time, Gates must steal one of America's most sacred and closely guarded documents — the Declaration of Independence — before it, and a vital clue to the mystery, falls into dangerous hands. Heart-pounding chases, narrow escapes, and the FBI transform Gates's quest into a high-stakes crime caper and one of the most thrilling treasure hunts you'll ever experience. Rated PG for action violence and some scary images. Free and open to the public.

Putnam County Public Library District
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Putnam County Public Library District
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
https://putnamcountylibrary.org/
Putnam County Public Library District
214 S. McCoy St.
Granville, Illinois 61326
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
putnamcountylibrary.org