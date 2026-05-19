Movie Matinee: National Treasure

Ever since childhood, Benjamin Franklin Gates has been obsessed with locating the legendary Knights Templar Treasure — the greatest fortune known to man. As he works to find and decipher ancient riddles that will lead him to it, he's relentlessly pursued by a ruthless enemy who wants the riches for himself. Now in a race against time, Gates must steal one of America's most sacred and closely guarded documents — the Declaration of Independence — before it, and a vital clue to the mystery, falls into dangerous hands. Heart-pounding chases, narrow escapes, and the FBI transform Gates's quest into a high-stakes crime caper and one of the most thrilling treasure hunts you'll ever experience. Rated PG for action violence and some scary images. Free and open to the public.

