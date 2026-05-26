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Movie Matinee: Misty

Movie Matinee: Misty

Set on Virginia's Chincoteague Island, this heartwarming film invites you to experience the story of a centuries-old herd of wild ponies and the legendary Phantom — a mare famed for her mysterious ability to elude capture. As the community readies for its annual Pony Penning Day, you'll follow young siblings Paul and Maureen on their determined quest to catch Phantom, a journey that proves both transformative and unforgettable. Adapted from Marguerite Henry's beloved Newbery Honor-winning novel Misty of Chincoteague, this special screening commemorates the Chincoteague Pony Swim, held annually in July.

While enjoying the film, attendees are invited to craft their own wild pony — paint a wooden horse cut out and add a yarn mane to take home. This free public screening runs 91 minutes, not rated, and is made possible through Kanopy

Putnam County Public Library
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026

Artist Group Info

rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
Putnam County Public Library
322 W Main Street
McNabb, Illinois 61335
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
putnamcountylibrary.org