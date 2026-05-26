Movie Matinee: Hamilton

The story of America then, told by America now. This filmed production of the original Broadway cast brings Lin-Manuel Miranda's groundbreaking musical to the screen in all its energy and brilliance. Follow the meteoric rise and tragic fall of Alexander Hamilton, immigrant, soldier, writer, and founding father, as he fights to leave his mark on a young nation still finding its footing. Bold, inventive, and endlessly compelling, Hamilton blends hip-hop, jazz, and classic show tunes to tell one of history's most fascinating stories in a way you have never quite seen before. Whether you are a first-time viewer or a longtime fan, this is not a show to miss.

The film runs 2 hours and 40 minutes and rated PG-13. The program is free and open to the public, presented through public performance rights by SWANK.

