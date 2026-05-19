Movie Matinee: 1776: A Musical

Experience a pivotal moment in American history through this compelling adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical. Set against the backdrop of a nation on the verge of revolution, follow John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, and Thomas Jefferson as they confront political discord, personal struggles, and the urgent need to unify the Continental Congress in pursuit of independence. Drawing from the letters and memoirs of the Founding Fathers, 1776 offers a thoughtful and resonant portrait of the convictions and sacrifices that shaped the founding of the United States. The film runs 2 hours and 21 minutes, is rated G, and is free and open to the public. Presented through public performance rights by SWANK.