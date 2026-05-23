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Mother Daughter Tea and Garden Tour

Mother Daughter Tea and Garden Tour

This mother & daughter/child event is sure to bring multiple generations together within the historic walls of Esta Barrett Manor & Gardens.

Esta Barrett Manor & Gardens invites you to a special Tea and Garden Tour on Saturday, May 30. Our theme is the Language of Flowers, and a special guest will share several poems and the historic meaning of popular flowers. A delightful stroll through the sunken garden will be offered after the tea service. The gardens will make a beautiful backdrop for capturing your memories of the day!

Doors open at 1:15 pm
Tea service seating in the living room and breakfast rooms at 1:30 pm
Tiered trays featuring tea sandwiches, desserts, and seasonal fruit will be delivered to your table along with your choice of caffeinated, herbal teas, and lemonade.
Garden tours begin and a coloring station with crayons and pencils will be opened on the porch.

Seating is limited and may sell out. Book your tickets before May 26.

Esta Barrett Manor & Gardens
Adult $45.00; Youth (ages 5-17) $35.00
01:30 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Esta Barrett Manor & Gardens
815-964-6464
breis@estabarrett.com
https://www.estabarrett.com/
Esta Barrett Manor & Gardens
6901 Kishwaukee Road
Rockford, Illinois 61109
815-964-6464
breis@estabarrett.com
https://www.estabarrett.com/