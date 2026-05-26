Mini Masterpieces: America at 250

Mark the nation's 250th anniversary by creating a small but meaningful work of art inspired by America — past, present, or future. Select a creative prompt to guide your piece: Then, Now, Next (a reflection on where America has been and where it is headed), What Freedom Looks Like (your own personal interpretation), My America (what this country means to you today), or A Moment in American Life (an everyday or imagined scene from American experience).

Using a 3 x 3-inch canvas, participants may work in paint, oil pastels, markers, or bring their own materials to create a mixed-media piece that is uniquely their own. Completed artwork may be left on display as part of a community gallery running throughout the month of July. This free program is open to the public and recommended for ages 10 and older.

