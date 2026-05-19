Mini Masterpieces: America at 250
Mini Masterpieces: America at 250
Celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary by creating a miniature artwork inspired by the past, present, or future of the United States. Choose from prompts such as Then, Now, Next (reflecting on America’s past, present, and future), What Freedom Looks Like (your personal interpretation of freedom), My America (what America means to you today), or A Moment in American Life (every day or imagined scenes).
Participants may use paint, oil pastels, markers, or bring their own materials to create a mixed-media piece on a 3 x 3-inch canvas. Participants will have the option to leave their completed artwork on display as part of a community gallery throughout the month of June. The program is free and open to public. Recommended age 10 and older.
Putnam County Public Library District
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Putnam County Public Library District
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
Artist Group Info
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
Putnam County Public Library District
214 S. McCoy St.Granville, Illinois 61326
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org