Mini Masterpieces: America at 250

Celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary by creating a miniature artwork inspired by the past, present, or future of the United States. Choose from prompts such as Then, Now, Next (reflecting on America’s past, present, and future), What Freedom Looks Like (your personal interpretation of freedom), My America (what America means to you today), or A Moment in American Life (every day or imagined scenes).

Participants may use paint, oil pastels, markers, or bring their own materials to create a mixed-media piece on a 3 x 3-inch canvas. Participants will have the option to leave their completed artwork on display as part of a community gallery throughout the month of June. The program is free and open to public. Recommended age 10 and older.

