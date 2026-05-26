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Meet Misty: Storytime and Craft

Meet Misty: Storytime and Craft

Join us for a special storytime celebrating the annual Chincoteague Pony Swim. We'll share a reading of Misty, the Wonder Pony, an adapted version of Marguerite Henry's beloved novel Misty of Chincoteague. Following the story, attendees are invited to craft their own wild pony – paint a wooden horse cutout and add a yarn mane to take home. This program is free and open to the public. Recommended for ages 6 and up.

Putnam County Public Library
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026
Putnam County Public Library
322 W Main Street
McNabb, Illinois 61335
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
putnamcountylibrary.org