Meet Misty: Storytime and Craft

Join us for a special storytime celebrating the annual Chincoteague Pony Swim. We'll share a reading of Misty, the Wonder Pony, an adapted version of Marguerite Henry's beloved novel Misty of Chincoteague. Following the story, attendees are invited to craft their own wild pony – paint a wooden horse cutout and add a yarn mane to take home. This program is free and open to the public. Recommended for ages 6 and up.