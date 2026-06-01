Matthew Haider and John Wigal Organ Concert
Matthew Haider and John Wigal Organ Concert
The second concert of Pipe Organ Encounter Week, sponsored by the Rockford Chapter of the American Guild of Organists, will feature Matthew Haider (Director of Music at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Arlington Heights) and John Wigal (Director of Music/Organist at Church of the Good Shepherd (Episcopal) in Lookout Mountain, Tennessee).
Emmanuel Episcopal Church
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Rockford Chapter American Guild of Organists
Rockford.AGO.500@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Katelyn Emerson
Emmanuel Episcopal Church
412 N Church StreetRockford, Illinois 61103