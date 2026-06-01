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Matthew Haider and John Wigal Organ Concert

Matthew Haider and John Wigal Organ Concert

The second concert of Pipe Organ Encounter Week, sponsored by the Rockford Chapter of the American Guild of Organists, will feature Matthew Haider (Director of Music at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Arlington Heights) and John Wigal (Director of Music/Organist at Church of the Good Shepherd (Episcopal) in Lookout Mountain, Tennessee).

Emmanuel Episcopal Church
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Rockford Chapter American Guild of Organists
Rockford.AGO.500@gmail.com
http://www.facebook.com/RockfordILAGO

Artist Group Info

Katelyn Emerson
https://www.katelynemerson.com/
Emmanuel Episcopal Church
412 N Church Street
Rockford, Illinois 61103