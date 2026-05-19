LUCY’S COMEDY

With headliner Chastity Washington, featuring Jack Baker. Hosted by Ted Willson

Friday, September 4, 2026 @ 8:00p

Tickets start at $29* Members save 30%

(All-in pricing includes a $4 Box Office Fee. An $8 Order fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order.)

Best stand-up in the burbs! Raue Center brings the best stand-up comics in the Chicagoland area close to home with Lucy’s Comedy, Raue Center’s longest-running program! Curated by comic and radio personality John DaCosse.

Chastity Washington is a nationally touring comedian with a career spanning over 30 years. An NBC Diversity Finalist and HBO Comedy Wings winner. A Chicago favorite, she’s a regular at The Laugh Factory and Comedians You Should Know, and has headlined top clubs nationwide, including Zanies, The Lincoln Lodge, and Improv venues across the Midwest. She’s opened for comedy heavyweights like Tommy Davidson, Sommore, Michael Che, and Roy Wood Jr. Her debut special, Live at Dandy, is streaming on Amazon Prime, Tubi, and YouTube Movies, and she was featured on Season 2 of Nateland Presents: The Showcase.

A staple of comedy in and around Chicago, Jack Baker has built a reputation for himself as a local heavyweight with his unique blend of intimate stories and subversive observation. A regular at all the top clubs in Chicago, Jack has delighted audiences for more than 15 years, sharing the stage with such comedic powerhouses as Bobcat Goldthwait, Dana Gould, and Adam Ray. His debut special, Jack Baker’s Disease, just passed 80,000 views on YouTube.

Ted Willson, the comedic half of the wildly popular online show That Checks Out, is a Chicago-area native. While entertaining at clubs throughout the Midwest, he regularly makes audiences laugh with his funny and familiar stories that you can’t imagine really happened to him. Ted brings those unbelievable true stories to life with a polished wit and an endearing charm.

This performance sponsored by:

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*Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

Box Office Fee – A $4 per ticket charge to support the ticketing software.

Order Fee – A $8 per order charge that helps operate and invest back in our historic venue.

Patron Code of Conduct: Be courteous. Inform staff if you feel or observe any harassment. We reserve the right to remove any guest at any time. For more information, please visit rauecenter.org.

Questions? Contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212; boxoffice@rauecenter.org

Raue Center For The Arts is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts.