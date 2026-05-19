LUCY’S COMEDY

With headliner Bill Gorgo, featuring Brynn Jeffries and Tricia Babischkin. Hosted by Samantha Chiappone

Friday, June 12, 2026 @ 8:00p

Tickets start at $29* Members save 30%

(All-in pricing includes a $4 Box Office Fee. An $8 Order fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order.)

Best stand-up in the burbs! Raue Center brings the best stand-up comics in the Chicagoland area close to home with Lucy’s Comedy, Raue Center’s longest-running program! Curated by comic and radio personality John DaCosse.

Samantha Chiappone is a stand-up comic and single mom who’s been making people laugh, sometimes on purpose, for the past two years. She’s performed at Zanies, the Raue Center, and anywhere else willing to hand her a mic. Her comedy is honest, fast, and just a little too relatable.

A Crystal Lake “townie”, Brynn takes the grist of life and makes it funny so we don’t all go mad. Enjoy! Recently featured in a showcase at Zanies, Tricia Babischkin is a Southerner who now lives in the Midwest, exploring how to navigate her married life, aging semi-gracefully, and her dog’s DNA tests.

Bill Gorgo’s career in entertainment has been a regular buffet. While writing and performing stand-up, his first love, he has written 3 plays and a television series, acted in half a dozen stage productions, is an award-winning storyteller, has been active in talk radio, and taught dramatic arts to grades 6-12. Currently, he teaches standup classes and mentors several young comedians. And be sure to ask him about being part of creating a terrific cookbook, “Life Beyond Takeout.”

This performance sponsored by:

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Don’t forget to become a RaueNOW Member to save 30%!

*Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

Box Office Fee – A $4 per ticket charge to support the ticketing software.

Order Fee – A $8 per order charge that helps operate and invest back in our historic venue.

Patron Code of Conduct: Be courteous. Inform staff if you feel or observe any harassment. We reserve the right to remove any guest at any time. For more information, please visit rauecenter.org.

Questions? Contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212; boxoffice@rauecenter.org

Raue Center For The Arts is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts.