Lives and Discoveries of Famous Female Paleontologists

Join us for this engaging presentation shining a light on the groundbreaking women who helped shape our understanding of Earth's ancient past. Through compelling stories and remarkable discoveries, explore how Mary Anning, Mary Ann Mantell, and Sue Hendrickson overcame barriers, made world-changing contributions, and forever altered the field of paleontology. Educational, inspiring, and accessible for all ages, this is a fresh look at the often-overlooked pioneers behind some of history's greatest fossil discoveries.

Presented by Anderson Taylor, a dinosaur enthusiast, young historian, and founder and curator of the Cambridge Natural History Museum in Cambridge, Illinois. In August 2024, at just nine years old, he turned a lifelong passion for prehistoric life into a real museum — a space where curiosity, science, and imagination come together. With a simple mission to show people of all ages that science is fun, fascinating, and full of adventure, Anderson champions the real scientists, especially women, whose discoveries made history.

This program is free and open to the public.

