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Lets Talk SNAP

Lets Talk SNAP

SNAP rules have changed! We'd like to hear how this has impacted your work helping people access food, SNAP, and other supportive services.

Join University of Illinois Extension educators in partnership with the Illinois Commission to End Hunger at Zion-Benton Library on May 21, 2026, from 3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Can't make this session? Virtual sessions are coming soon. Check back for details!

Zion Benton Library
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
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Event Supported By

University of Illinois Extension Lake County
847-223-8627
uie-lm@illinois.edu
https://extension.illinois.edu/lm

Artist Group Info

noelah@illinois.edu
Zion Benton Library
2400 Gabriel Ave
Zion , Illinois 60099
https://zblibrary.info/