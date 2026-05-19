Lets Talk SNAP

SNAP rules have changed! We'd like to hear how this has impacted your work helping people access food, SNAP, and other supportive services.

Join University of Illinois Extension educators in partnership with the Illinois Commission to End Hunger at Zion-Benton Library on May 21, 2026, from 3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Can't make this session? Virtual sessions are coming soon. Check back for details!