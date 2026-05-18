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League of Women Voters Annual Meeting and Program

League of Women Voters Annual Meeting and Program

Meeting: Observer Corps reports on meetings of all taxing bodies in Freeport area.
Election of Officers of 2026-27; Selection of Topics for next year.
Program Speaker: Julie Hilliger Ex Director for VOICES of Stephenson County
"Combating Domestic Violence"
Refreshments by Vicki's Baked Goods

Freeport Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:45 PM on Tue, 19 May 2026

Event Supported By

League of Women Voters of Freeport
8152752398
sharona68@hotmail.com
Facebook page: League of Women Voters of Freeport

Artist Group Info

sharona68@hotmail.com
Freeport Public Library
100 E. Douglas St.
Freeport, Illinois 61032
https://www.freeportpubliclibrary.org/