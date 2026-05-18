League of Women Voters Annual Meeting and Program
League of Women Voters Annual Meeting and Program
Meeting: Observer Corps reports on meetings of all taxing bodies in Freeport area.
Election of Officers of 2026-27; Selection of Topics for next year.
Program Speaker: Julie Hilliger Ex Director for VOICES of Stephenson County
"Combating Domestic Violence"
Refreshments by Vicki's Baked Goods
Freeport Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:45 PM on Tue, 19 May 2026
Event Supported By
League of Women Voters of Freeport
8152752398
sharona68@hotmail.com
Artist Group Info
sharona68@hotmail.com
Freeport Public Library
100 E. Douglas St.Freeport, Illinois 61032