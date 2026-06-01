Katelyn Emerson Organ Concert
Katelyn Emerson Organ Concert
The opening concert of Pipe Organ Encounter 2026 sponsored by the Rockford Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will feature internationally renowned concert artist and teacher Katelyn Emerson.
Holy Family Church
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Rockford Chapter American Guild of Organists
Rockford.AGO.500@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Katelyn Emerson
Holy Family Church
4401 Highcrest RoadRockford, Illinois 61107