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Katelyn Emerson Organ Concert

Katelyn Emerson Organ Concert

The opening concert of Pipe Organ Encounter 2026 sponsored by the Rockford Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will feature internationally renowned concert artist and teacher Katelyn Emerson.

Holy Family Church
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Rockford Chapter American Guild of Organists
Rockford.AGO.500@gmail.com
http://www.facebook.com/RockfordILAGO

Artist Group Info

Katelyn Emerson
https://www.katelynemerson.com/
Holy Family Church
4401 Highcrest Road
Rockford, Illinois 61107