JOURNEYMAN presents 50 years of SLOWHAND

SATURDAY, JANUARY 23, 2027 | 7:00 PM

Tickets start at $54, Members save 30%

(All-in pricing includes $4 Box Office Fee. An $8 Order fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order)

JOURNEYMAN – The ONLY nationally touring tribute to ERIC CLAPTON!

Journeyman is the number one grossing and only nationally touring tribute to Eric Clapton in North America. The band emphasizes musical authenticity, focusing on faithfully capturing the tone, phrasing, and feel of Clapton’s music.

2027 marks the 50th anniversary of the multi-platinum-selling album, Slowhand. This iconic masterpiece features notable Eric Clapton hits such as “Cocaine”, “Wonderful Tonight,” and “Lay Down Sally”. Journeyman will celebrate this milestone by playing it in its entirety, along with other Clapton classics.

Recommended: 12+

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*Prices vary according to zone. Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

Box Office Fee – A $4 per ticket charge to support the ticketing software.

Order Fee – A $8 per order charge that helps operate and invest back in our historic venue.

Premium Seat Fee – $6 Premium seat fee is based on location/additional leg room and indicated with a light blue color on the seating chart.

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Questions? Contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212; boxoffice@rauecenter.org

Raue Center For The Arts is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts.