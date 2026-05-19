In Time: A Live History Experience

The library is alive with characters from the past! These legendary Illinois personalities have emerged from different eras of history, appearing as "living exhibits" drawn together by a mysterious force. A hidden mystery threatens to erase their entire family histories and legacies from existence—unless you can help them.

Combining elements of immersive theatre, escape rooms, and high-stakes quests, In Time turns you into a participant in history. As you explore the library, you will solve logic puzzles, find hidden clues, and complete tasks that assess your skills. The stories and characters appear in real time as they go about their day. Spend time with each figure to learn their unique stories and decide which paths to follow.

You may meet Wild Bill Hickok, Ulysses S. Grant, Ernest Hemingway, Amelia Earhart, or others!

This program runs from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and takes about one hour to complete. Missions will start every 15 minutes, with the final slot beginning at 3:00 p.m.

Please register now for a time slot. Drop-ins are welcome if we can accommodate. All ages are welcome.

During the event, free flavored iced lattes will be available from The Greenhouse in Sycamore. Sample their blueberry crumble and banana bread lattes while you complete your group’s mission! Beverages available while supplies last.

For additional information, please contact Samantha at samanthah@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 1701.