Illuminate: A Chihuly-Inspired Art Workshop
Illuminate: A Chihuly-Inspired Art Workshop
Dale Chihuly is one of the world's most celebrated glass artists, with work displayed everywhere from the Louvre in Paris to the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. In this hands-on workshop, youth will explore Chihuly's iconic Macchia bowls — macchia is Italian for "spotted" — then create their own using coffee filters, washable markers, and spray starch. Each participant will take home a battery-powered tealight to illuminate their finished piece. Free and open to the public. Recommended for ages 6 and older.
Putnam County Public Library District
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
Putnam County Public Library District
214 S. McCoy St.Granville, Illinois 61326
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org