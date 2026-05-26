Illuminate: A Chihuly-Inspired Art Workshop

Dale Chihuly is one of the world's most celebrated glass artists, with work displayed everywhere from the Louvre in Paris to the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. In this hands-on workshop, youth will explore Chihuly's iconic Macchia bowls — macchia is Italian for "spotted" — then create their own using coffee filters, washable markers, and spray starch. Each participant will take home a battery-powered tealight to illuminate their finished piece. Free and open to the public. Recommended for ages 6 and older.