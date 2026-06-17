iKelly James: Find Your Light

Kelly James: Find Your Light

Art Exhibit: June 26–August 16, 2026

Opening Reception: Friday, June 26, 5:30-7:00pm

Womanspace invites the community to experience Find Your Light, a new exhibition by artist Kelly James in the Loretta & William Reif Gallery. Through luminous paintings that celebrate light, color, and mindful observation, James explores the beauty and meaning found in everyday moments—from sunlit landscapes and sparkling glassware to the humble treasures of a garden.

Drawing on a lifelong fascination with light and its transformative power, James' work reflects a journey of discovery, gratitude, and self-awareness. Her paintings encourage viewers to pause, notice, and reconnect with the wonder that surrounds them.

Join us for the opening reception to meet the artist and enjoy an evening of art, conversation, wine, and light appetizers.

Location: Loretta & William Reif Gallery at Womanspace

Gallery Hours: Monday–Thursday, 10:00 AM–5:00 PM

Admission is free and open to the public.