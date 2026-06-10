Hidden Histories: Forgotten Stories from the Past

History is filled with remarkable people whose stories rarely appear in textbooks. This one-hour program explores overlooked narratives such as Robert Smalls, the enslaved man who seized a Confederate ship and sailed to freedom; Ida B. Wells, the fearless Illinois journalist who exposed the horrors of lynching; Bass Reeves, the Black lawman who brought justice to the American frontier; and the immigrant women of the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory, whose tragic deaths led to vital labor reforms.

Audiences will also learn about Native American Code Talkers of the World Wars, Claudette Colvin’s act of defiance before Rosa Parks, and other hidden stories that shaped the nation. Together, these tales reveal a richer, more inclusive picture of America’s past.

This program is intended for adults, but teens are welcome. It does not require registration.

This event is part of the America 250 initiative; celebrating our nation throughout the year.

For more information contact Britta at brittak@dkpl.org or (815) 756-9568 ext. 2150.