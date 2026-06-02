Green Goddess, Watergate and More: Funky Foods of the 1970s

Join author and librarian Amy Alessio for a fun and flavorful look at the food trends of the 1970s and the surprising number that never really went away. From the creamy, herb-packed Green Goddess dressing to the infamous Watergate cake and salad — still very much alive, just under different names — this program digs into the cultural moments and culinary curiosities that defined a decade. Along the way, you'll discover how politics, pop culture, and a fondness for Jell-O molds shaped what Americans were putting on the table, and why so many of those dishes are making a comeback today.

Amy Alessio is an award-winning librarian; author of the Amazon bestselling Alana O'Neill mystery series featuring vintage recipes and has given over 300 presentations to libraries and groups on vintage cooking and crafts. This free program is available in-person at the Granville Branch and virtually via Zoom. To register for virtual attendance, visit: t.ly/7R9R3.