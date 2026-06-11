The International Women’s Baseball Center (IWBC) invites you to celebrate the Grand Re-Opening of Beyer Stadium at Maybelle Blair Park. This milestone event showcases the historic Stadium’s restoration and reaffirms IWBC’s commitment to expanding opportunities for girls and women in baseball. The occasion also honors the legacy of Maybelle Blair, a pioneering athlete and advocate whose impact continues to inspire generations of players. IWBC welcomes partners, fans and community members to join for a day of baseball, connection and celebration. Admission is free and all ages are welcome.

Presented by IWBC, the Grand Re-Opening of Beyer Stadium at Maybelle Blair Park is Saturday, June 20, 2026. Festivities begin at 1 p.m. and feature special guest speakers — including IWBC co-founder, women’s baseball pioneer, and sports trailblazer Maybelle Blair — an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, ceremonial first pitch, photo opportunities, food and beverages, and the first game ever played at the restored Stadium. Special thanks to the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation and the Amazin’ Mets Foundation, lead partners in the restoration project. Visit www.IWBC.org to learn more about IWBC.