Genoa Public Library Community Shred Event

Paperwork weighing you down? Drop it off at the Genoa Public Library during our annual shred event and be done with it. Forest City Shredding from Rockford will have their shred truck parked in the parking lot behind the library. Pull your car into the alley, pop your trunk, and a friendly face will help put your paperwork into a secure bin to be loaded into the shred truck. It's that easy! Feel confident as you drive off that your personal information will be handled in a secure manner.

No need to be a Genoa Public Library cardholder or a Genoa resident. This is a free service that is offered to all.

Please note that there is a 100 pounds of paper limit per person. Questions? Call the library at 815-784-2627.