Games from the Past: A Colonial Play Day
Games from the Past: A Colonial Play Day
Long before screens and video games, children found joy in simple, clever pastimes that required nothing more than skill, balance, and a little friendly competition. Join us for a two-hour colonial game day featuring five games popular in 18th century America, all of which are as fun today as they were 250 years ago.
Try your hand at Hoops & Sticks, Graces, Hopscotch, Cup and Ball, and Checkers, and see which games you enjoys most. Adults are more than welcome to join in the fun! This free program is open to the public.
Putnam County Public Library
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
Putnam County Public Library
322 W Main StreetMcNabb, Illinois 61335
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org