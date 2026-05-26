Games from the Past: A Colonial Play Day

Long before screens and video games, children found joy in simple, clever pastimes that required nothing more than skill, balance, and a little friendly competition. Join us for a two-hour colonial game day featuring five games popular in 18th century America, all of which are as fun today as they were 250 years ago.

Try your hand at Hoops & Sticks, Graces, Hopscotch, Cup and Ball, and Checkers, and see which games you enjoys most. Adults are more than welcome to join in the fun! This free program is open to the public.

