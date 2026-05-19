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Free Presentation “Stretch, Play, Recover: Pickleball Tips” Hosted by Sycamore Park District and Northern Rehab

Free Presentation “Stretch, Play, Recover: Pickleball Tips” Hosted by Sycamore Park District and Northern Rehab

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists and the Sycamore Park District invite the public to join them for a FREE community presentation, “Stretch, Play, Recover: Pickleball Tips” on Thursday, June 4 at 9:00 am held at the Sycamore Park District Community Center, 480 Airport Road in Sycamore. This event is free and open to the public; registration is required.

“Stretch, Play, Recover: Pickleball Tips” is presented by Northern Rehab’s Certified Athletic Trainer Beth Schwarz. This fun and informative session is designed for Pickleball players of all levels. Learn simple and effective warm-up and cool-down stretches to help prevent injuries, improve mobility, and keep you feeling your best on the court. Attendees are encouraged to participate during the event, so please come dressed to play and wear proper court shoes.

For more information about this event, please visit northernrehabpt.com/events, sycparks.org, or call the Community Center Service Desk at 815.895.3365.

Sycamore Park District
09:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists
8157568524
deb@northernrehabpt.com
https://northernrehabpt.com/events/

Artist Group Info

deb@northernrehabpt.com
Sycamore Park District
480 Airport Road
Sycamore, Illinois 60178
815 895 3365
chrish@sycparks.org
https://northernrehabpt.com/events/