Free Presentation “Stretch, Play, Recover: Pickleball Tips” Hosted by Sycamore Park District and Northern Rehab

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists and the Sycamore Park District invite the public to join them for a FREE community presentation, “Stretch, Play, Recover: Pickleball Tips” on Thursday, June 4 at 9:00 am held at the Sycamore Park District Community Center, 480 Airport Road in Sycamore. This event is free and open to the public; registration is required.

“Stretch, Play, Recover: Pickleball Tips” is presented by Northern Rehab’s Certified Athletic Trainer Beth Schwarz. This fun and informative session is designed for Pickleball players of all levels. Learn simple and effective warm-up and cool-down stretches to help prevent injuries, improve mobility, and keep you feeling your best on the court. Attendees are encouraged to participate during the event, so please come dressed to play and wear proper court shoes.

For more information about this event, please visit northernrehabpt.com/events, sycparks.org, or call the Community Center Service Desk at 815.895.3365.

