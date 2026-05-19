Free Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event

DeKalb County Health Department is hosting a Household Hazardous Waste Drive on Saturday, May 16, 2026 from 8am-3pm at the DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport located at 2200 Pleasant Street in DeKalb, IL (enter from the east at County Farm Rd). Registration Required: https://dekalbcountyhealthdeptrecycling.as.me/schedule/356431a9?utm_source=chatgpt.com