Free Community Training on Fair Housing and Disability Discrimination Awareness

DeKalb Township, in partnership with Prairie State Legal Services, RAMP, and HOPE Fair Housing Center, will host a free community training focused on Fair Housing and Disability Discrimination Awareness on May 20th from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 2323 S. 4th St., DeKalb, IL 60115. This educational event is designed for landlords, property managers, tenants, caregivers, and community members seeking a better understanding of fair housing rights, responsibilities, and protections for individuals living with disabilities.

This training will offer practical guidance on some of the most commonly misunderstood areas of fair housing law. Topics will include service and support animals, reasonable accommodations and property modifications, live-in caregivers, and source of income protections, including housing vouchers.

Attendees will gain valuable information about what is legally required under fair housing laws, what practices may constitute discrimination, and how to respond appropriately when disability-related housing concerns arise. Landlords and property managers will leave with a clearer understanding of their obligations under the law, while tenants, caregivers, and individuals living with disabilities will learn more about their rights, available protections, and where to seek assistance if discrimination occurs.

The event will offer both in-person and virtual attendance options to ensure broad community access. Lunch will be provided for in-person attendees who register in advance. To reserve a seat for in-person attendance, please contact DeKalb Township at 815-758-8282. Individuals interested in attending virtually may contact the Township to request a Zoom link.

This event is free and open to the public. For additional information or questions, please contact DeKalb Township at 815-758-8282.