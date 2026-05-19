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Fossils of the Illinois Valley

Fossils of the Illinois Valley

Step back in time and explore the prehistoric story of the Illinois Valley. This engaging presentation introduces participants to the remarkable fossils found throughout the region, with a special focus on the world-famous Mazon Creek fossil beds. Known for their exceptional preservation, these fossils offer a vivid window into life roughly 300 million years ago, when Illinois was covered by tropical swamps teeming with diverse plant and animal life. Attendees will learn how these fossils formed, what they reveal about ancient ecosystems, and why the Illinois Valley remains a significant site for paleontological discovery. This free program is open to the public and made possible through the Illinois Extension Office. Registration is appreciated at go.illinois.edu/FossilGranville.

Putnam County Public Library District
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

University of Illinois Extension
815-758-8194
cahandel@illinois.edu
https://extension.illinois.edu/bdo
Putnam County Public Library District
214 S. McCoy St.
Granville, Illinois 61326
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
putnamcountylibrary.org