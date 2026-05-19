Forest Therapy Walk

Experience the healing and wellness-promoting effects of forest therapy, the practice of immersing the senses in the atmosphere of the forest. This 90-minute introductory session will be held at P.A Nehring Forest Preserve at 380 Bethany Rd. in DeKalb.

Certified Forest Therapy Guide Beth Hanson of Peace in Nature Forest Therapy will lead this mindful walk and help you awaken your senses and connect with nature. No two walks are the same!

Registration is required, as space is limited. This program is open to ages 16 and up.

Please wear comfortable clothing and shoes, bring a water bottle, and wear sunscreen and bug spray if you require them. There are no restrooms on site, so please plan accordingly. You may also bring a small camp chair if you wish, as there will be some quiet time to sit during the walk.

In case of inclement weather, we will post a cancellation announcement on social media and email all registered participants.

This program is made possible through a partnership with the DeKalb County Community Mental Health Board. Through leadership and funding, the DeKalb County Community Mental Health Board supports access to high-quality behavioral healthcare services for the residents of DeKalb County. This program is also sponsored in part by the Rick Johns Memorial Fund.

For additional information or help with registration, please contact Chelsea at chelsear@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 1700.