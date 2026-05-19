For Fathers Comedy Show

Featuring Ted Willson with headliners Vince Carone and Kevin Bozeman. Hosted by John DaCosse

FRIDAY, JUNE 19, 2026 | 8:00 PM

Tickets start at $44, Members save 30%

(All-in pricing includes $4 Box Office Fee. An $8 Order fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order)

Father’s Day comes early at Raue Center! Treat Dad (or yourself) to a night of big laughs as a lineup of top comedians tackle the joys—and disasters—of fatherhood, family, marriage, and everything in between.

It’s the perfect warm-up to Father’s Day: one night only, Raue Center turns into the ultimate mancave, filled with jokes that every dad wishes he could get away with saying.



Ted Willson

Willson is the comedic half of the wildly popular online show That Checks Out, is a Chicago-area native. While entertaining at clubs throughout the Midwest, he regularly makes audiences laugh with his funny and familiar stories that you can’t imagine really happened to him. Ted brings those unbelievable true stories to life with a polished wit and an endearing charm.

Vince Carone

Known as the “CEO of Rage,” Vince delivers high-energy, brutally funny takes on relationships, family, and the complexities of adulthood. With multiple comedy albums and specials, his unfiltered honesty and rapid-fire style make him a standout on any stage.

Kevin Bozeman

Kevin’s Dry Bar Comedy videos have amassed over 30 million views. Seen on Comedy Central, CBS, and NBC’s Last Comic Standing. He has 2 comedy specials out, on Amazon Prime (Clean & Unfiltered) and YouTube (God’s Work). Kevin’s hilarious takes on parenting, relationships, and social issues make this a must-see show

John DaCosse

For over 40 years, John DaCosse has been making audiences laugh around the world! A seasoned stand-up comedian, John has shared the stage with some of the biggest names in comedy, including Brad Garrett, Dave Chappelle, George Lopez, Sebastian Maniscalco, Ron White, and Kevin James — just to name a few.

This show is sponsored by:

Recommended: 18+

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Don’t forget to become a RaueNOW Member to save 30%!

*Prices vary according to zone. Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

Box Office Fee – A $4 per ticket charge to support the ticketing software.

Order Fee – A $8 per order charge that helps operate and invest back in our historic venue.

Premium Seat Fee – $6 Premium seat fee is based on location/additional leg room and indicated with a light blue color on the seating chart.

Patron Code of Conduct: Be courteous. Inform staff if you feel or observe any harassment. We reserve the right to remove any guest at any time. For more information, please visit rauecenter.org.

Questions? Contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212; boxoffice@rauecenter.org

Raue Center For The Arts is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts.