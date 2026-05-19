Fire and Forge: A Blacksmith Demonstration

Blacksmiths of yesteryear helped forge the fabric of our modern world, but it's just as compelling to see what a local smith is creating today. Doug Eichert is a local blacksmith dedicated to keeping the flame of this ancient craft alive. With 16 years of experience at the anvil, Eichert creates hand-forged goods where utility meets art.

During this live demonstration, witness the focused skill required to shape raw steel in real time. You'll see unique forging processes up close, from the heat of the forge to the strike of the hammer, with the opportunity to ask questions about the history, tools, and future of the craft. Join us to see how this historic trade continues to thrive in our community.

This program is 1 hour and 30 minutes, free and open to the public. Doug will have a table of forged items available for purchase. Recommended for ages 9 and up.

