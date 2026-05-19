Feels Like the First Time

America’s #1 Tribute to Foreigner

SATURDAY, MAY 16, 2026 | 7:00 PM

Tickets start at $55* Members save 30%

*All-in pricing includes a $4 per-ticket box office fee. An $8 processing fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order.)

Feels Like The First Time celebrates the music of FOREIGNER, the band behind “I Wanna To Know What Love Is”, “Cold As Ice”, “Juke Box Hero”, and so many others of rock’s most enduring anthems. America’s Foreigner tribute act will heat up the “cold as ice” Illinois night with a series of “hot blooded” songs!

Recommended: 12+

This performance is sponsored by:

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Don’t forget to become a RaueNOW Member to save 30%!

*Prices vary according to zone. Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

Processing Fee – A $4 per ticket charge to support the ticketing software.

Facility Fee – A $8 per order charge that helps operate and invest back in our historic venue.

Premium Seat Fee – $6 Premium seat fee is based on location/additional leg room and indicated with a light blue color on the seating chart.

Patron Code of Conduct: Be courteous. Inform staff if you feel or observe any harassment. We reserve the right to remove any guest at any time. For more information, please visit rauecenter.org.

Questions? Contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212; boxoffice@rauecenter.org

Raue Center For The Arts is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts.