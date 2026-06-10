Farm Bureau Fun: Garden in a Glove

Plant seeds and read with the Farm Bureau! A member of the Farm Bureau will read the book Beansprout by Sarah Lynne Reul. This touching story is about Ben and his class planting seeds and learning not all seeds will sprout. After the read-aloud, participants will make a ‘Garden in a Glove’.

No registration is required to attend this free program. It is intended for children of all ages.

For more information, please contact Theresa at theresaw@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 3350.