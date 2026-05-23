Family Creek Walk

There is more to a creek that initially meets the eye! Join a BCCD educator on a family-friendly creek walk to explore Kinnikinnick Creek at Kinnikinnick Creek Conservation Area. We will keep our eyes peeled for organisms big and small that call this creek home! Meet at the Parkview North Shelter/parking lot.

Please wear appropriate footwear and clothing for walking in the stream. Children must be accompanied by an adult. *This program will be cancelled if water levels are too high for safe exploring.

Registration is required. To register, email dgrelecki@bccdil.org or call 815-547-7935.