Engage Dance Academy presents Progressions 2026

SATURDAY, JUNE 6, 2026 | 5:00 PM

SUNDAY, JUNE 7, 2026 | 12:00 PM & 5:00 PM

Adult Tickets are $27, Student and Senior (65+) Tickets are $24

(All-in pricing includes $4 Box Office Fee. An $8 Order fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order)

Experience the magic of Progressions, our eagerly awaited all-studio dance recital! This amazing show spotlights the remarkable talent of our Open Division, EDT, and Crew dancers in a captivating showcase. From jazz to ballet, Tap to contemporary, our diverse repertoire promises something for everyone. With performers of all ages gracing the stage, you're in for an evening of exhilarating choreography, enchanting costumes, and infectious energy. Join us for an unforgettable event!

Recommended: ALL AGES

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*Prices vary according to zone. Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

Box Office Fee – A $4 per ticket charge to support the ticketing software.

Order Fee – A $8 per order charge that helps operate and invest back in our historic venue.

Premium Seat Fee - $6 Premium seat fee is based on location/additional leg room and indicated with a light blue color on the seating chart.

Patron Code of Conduct: Be courteous. Inform staff if you feel or observe any harassment. We reserve the right to remove any guest at any time. For more information, please visit rauecenter.org.

Questions? Contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212; boxoffice@rauecenter.org

Raue Center For The Arts is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts.