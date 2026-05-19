Drive-Thru Shred and Recycle Event for DeKalb and Sycamore Township Residents

The DeKalb and Sycamore Townships invite residents to protect themselves from identity theft and clear out household clutter at a convenient drive-thru Shred and Recycle Event on Saturday, May 16, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The event will take place in the parking lot of the Kishwaukee Family YMCA, located at 2500 Bethany Road in Sycamore. Volunteers will be on-site to unload items directly from participants’ vehicles, making the event quick, easy, and convenient for residents.

Participants may bring up to two banker-sized boxes or paper bags of personal documents and/or CD-Rs for secure shredding. Staples do not need to be removed from paper materials. In addition to paper shredding, the event will also collect a variety of recyclable and reusable items, including new or used tennis shoes and sneakers, eyeglasses, hearing aids, keys and key fobs, inkjet cartridges, aluminum can tabs, cell phones and chargers, tablets/iPads and chargers, and domestic or international prepaid calling cards. Items collected during the event will be donated to the Lions of Illinois Foundation.

This event is open to residents of DeKalb and Sycamore Townships only. Participants should bring a valid ID as proof of residency. For more information, please contact Kimberly at DeKalb Township at (815) 758-8282.