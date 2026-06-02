Docs and Dialogue: Woodstock: 3 Days That Changed Everything

More than fifty years later, Woodstock still resonates. Its singular mix of music, culture, and idealism gave youth a voice and permanently changed both the music industry and the social movements that followed. This documentary goes inside the story with host Mark Goodman alongside performers Ritchie Havens and Arlo Guthrie, singer-songwriter John Sebastian, festival organizer Michael Lang, and Woodstock historian Wade Lawrence. This free program runs approximately 53 minutes, rated PG-13, and is made possible through Kanopy.

