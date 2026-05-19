Docs and Dialogue: We Hold These Truths

Hosted by Judge Douglas Ginsburg, this documentary explores the spirit and worldwide influence of the U.S. Declaration of Independence. Ginsburg guides viewers through the major turning points in U.S. and world history where the Declaration served as a blueprint for self-government, from the abolitionist movement and Women's Suffrage to the words that moved iconic figures like Frederick Douglass and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to action.

Its reach extends far beyond American shores. Since 1776, more than 100 countries have drafted their own declarations of independence, and Ginsburg brings these moments to life through short, character-driven stories spanning major waves of independence in France, Latin America, and the Czech Republic. We'll also hear from refugees fleeing Hong Kong, Venezuela, and Vietnam, each pursuing the promise of "Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness." And throughout it all, everyday people share their unfiltered thoughts on America's progress toward a nation where "all men are created equal."

The program is free and open to the public. It is approximately 56 minutes, not rated, and made possible through PBS.

