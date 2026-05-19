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Docs and Dialogue: The Most Dangerous Man in America

Docs and Dialogue: The Most Dangerous Man in America

In 1971, Daniel Ellsberg, a former Pentagon official and Vietnam War strategist, made a life-altering decision: he leaked 7,000 pages of top-secret documents to The New York Times, exposing decades of government deception. As the story spread worldwide, Ellsberg was seen as both a hero and a traitor, risking prison to challenge a war he once helped shape.

This documentary examines Ellsberg’s transformation and offers an inside look at government secrecy and accountability. It also follows the landmark legal battle between the press and the presidency, reaching the Supreme Court of the United States, and traces how these events connect to the Watergate scandal and the resignation of Richard Nixon.

This program is free and open to the public. It is approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes, not rated, and made possible through Kanopy.

Putnam County Public Library District
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Tue, 9 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Putnam County Public Library District
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
https://putnamcountylibrary.org/

Artist Group Info

rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
Putnam County Public Library District
214 S. McCoy St.
Granville, Illinois 61326
8153392038
rblomquist@putnamcountylibrary.org
putnamcountylibrary.org